Dec 29, 2020
Pakistan

Kashmir, adjoining areas: Light rain with snowfall likely today

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

KARACHI: According to the Met Office a light rain with snowfall is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas on Tuesday. Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh in the next 24 hours. Cold & dry weather is expected in the most parts of the country over period.

In the next 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. But, a very cold weather gripped north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rain was reported in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab.

Sialkot received maximum of the rainfall at Airport and Kotli 12mm, each, Gujarat 11mm, Sialkot City 10mm, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin and Jhelum 5mm, each, Chakwal 3mm, Narowal and Sargodha 2mm, each, and Attock and Mohmand Dam 1mm, each. The day's lowest temperature was recorded at Kalat and Leh (minus 9 degrees Celsius), each, Kalam and Quetta (minus 8), each, Gupis (minus 7), Astore and Skardu (minus 6) each, Parachinar (minus 5), Zhob (minus 4), Malam Jabba, Hunza, Dir, Chitral, Gilgit, Bagrote and Dalbandin (minus 3), each.

