Clifton, Schon Circle: Road construction, renovation under way: administrator

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that road construction and renovation is being carried out in Clifton and Schon circle to make them properly motorable. Around 25,000 square feet road is being renovated at side road of Clifton underpass and Schon Circle which would facilitate the people and traders.

New works would be initiated after fixing issues of current infrastructure, the Administrator passed these remarks while reviewing works at Schon Circle and Clifton. The Administrator said that side road of Clifton was in deplorable condition and the people were facing hardships. This is one of the busiest roads that's why it is being renovated. Besides, Schon Circle and adjacent roads were also reconstructed.

Ahmed directed Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi to carryout other related works besides construction of the roads. The works should be carried out on urgent basis where necessary. The Administrator said that works are underway across the city. He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is carrying out all these works from its own expenses.

He said that many roads were constructed and renovated in different areas including 60,000 square feet road from Ghareebabad to Hussainabad, Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Nazimabad, Site area, Essa Nagri, Liaquatabad No.10, Olympian Islahuddin Road and Allama Shabbir Ahmed Road. Besides road construction, street lights are also being repaired. He said that in all these works, use of standard material was ensured for long lasting results.

