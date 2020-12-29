AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rebuilding Hyderabad infrastructure: All resources will be utilised: DC

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has assured that all available resources would be utilized for rebuilding the infrastructure of Hyderabad SITE in order to alleviate the worries of the industrialists.

He said the asphalt constructed roads with efficient drainage system are the basic rights of any industrial zone adding that the district administration would extend full support to industrialists of Hyderabad to get required industrial infrastructure.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed these views while holding meeting with the delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry which here at his office on Monday.

The HSATI delegation led by its Chairman Parvez Fahim Noorwala comprising Muhammad Shahid Qaim-khani, Amir Shahab and Aslam Bawani apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the grievance being faced by the industrialists.

While hearing the grievances, the Deputy Commissioner said, prosperity of the country and the stability of the economy can only be achieved with boosting up the industrial sector of the country.

He termed the grievances of industrialists as serious nature and assured that he would discuss with all the concerned officers to resolve these issues expeditiously.

Earlier, Chairman HSATI Parvez Fahim Noorwala informed the Deputy Commissioner that the drainage system has been completely destroyed adding that not only the roads are in dilapidated condition but the environmental issues in the industrial zone are also deteriorating with the passage of time due to accumulation of sewage water.

He expressed his concerns over large scale of encroachments in the industrial zone adding that as a result of illegal encroachments from grabbers, the industrial zone is losing its credibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Rebuilding Hyderabad infrastructure: All resources will be utilised: DC

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Army not involved in politics: Rashid

Hafeez for steps to arrest hike in prices of eggs, atta

Cabinet to discuss economy, ministries' summaries, PDM challenge today

Govt receives costliest bids for LNG supply in Feb 2021

FBR may depute team to help resolve govt-IPPs matters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.