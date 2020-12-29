AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP cabinet approves revised Industrial Policy 2020

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday gave conditional approval to revised Industrial Policy 2020 of the province. Under the revised policy various measures have been proposed for industrial development.

The meeting of the provincial cabinet held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, Members of the provincial cabinet, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries attended the cabinet meeting.

Prominent features of the policy include provision of various incentives to investors for promotion of domestic and foreign investment, linkages with industries, provision of facilities to industrialists under one-window operation for small and medium enterprises. These also include provision of easy loans, provision of conducive environment for setting up industries in the province and rehabilitation of old and sick industries.

The Chief Minister also directed the Minerals Department to take stern action for curbing the illegal extraction of sand and gravel from the rivers in Swat and submit a report in this regard within a week. He also directed the Forest Department to take effective action against illegal deforestation in some parts of the province.

The Chief Minister directed the Industries Department to complete the preparations for the inauguration of two to three new Economic Zones in the month of January and expedite the work on providing electricity to the local industries at affordable rates. He also directed for preparation of Action Plan to relocate the established marble factories on Warsak Road, Peshawar.

The cabinet conditionally approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arms Rules 2014, aimed at ensuring implementation of SOPs for shooting / gun clubs. Similarly, the cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing Bill 2020 under which minimum and maximum punishments have been proposed to facilitate the judiciary. The bill proposes the establishment of a sentencing council, which will make recommendations for the overall improvement of the criminal justice system.

The meeting also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Legal Aid Rules 2020, under which the government will provide legal aid to all those who cannot afford to pursue their cases in the courts. A simple procedure has been formulated for the purpose of appointment of lawyers and determination of fees for this purpose.

The cabinet also approved procurement of vehicles for the newly appointed Additional District and Sessions Judges. The cabinet also approved the appointment of new members for the Board of Directors of Water and Sanitation Companies Mardan, DI Khan, Bannu and Abbottabad.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Skills Development Fund Company and also deliberated on the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer and Directors. The cabinet constituted a committee comprising Cabinet Members Akbar Ayub, Sultan Khan, Timur Jhagra, Shahram Turki, Abdul Karim Khan and Shaukat Yousafzai to further improve the draft proposal and table their recommendations in the next meeting of the cabinet.

Briefing media, the Special Assistant further said that the cabinet also approved the provision of funds for generating employment opportunities for the youth and women-folk under the special initiatives of the Department of Sports, Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs.

Under this program, youth will be provided interest free loans ranging from Rs. 5 to 20 lakhs in addition to providing necessary training for initiation of their own businesses. 20% of interest free loans will be specified for minorities, persons with disabilities and transgender.

Similarly, the cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Endowment Fund Management, Maintenance of Accounts & Audit Rules 2020 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Affairs Management and disposal of immovable properties "maintenance of accounts and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of non-bio degradable plastic products" to discourage the use of polythene bags.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the authority of Revenue Department to ensure issuance of "Fard" to the applicants within two days otherwise stern action would be taken against the concerned Patwaris.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

KP cabinet approves revised Industrial Policy 2020

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Army not involved in politics: Rashid

Hafeez for steps to arrest hike in prices of eggs, atta

Cabinet to discuss economy, ministries' summaries, PDM challenge today

Govt receives costliest bids for LNG supply in Feb 2021

FBR may depute team to help resolve govt-IPPs matters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.