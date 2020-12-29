Sherani convenes 'expelled leaders' moot today

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani has convened a meeting of the expelled leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday (today) to devise the future plan of action. The terminated members of the party have opened a new front against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, by calling a meeting of other like-minded members in Islamabad on December 29.

The four senior leaders include, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb, and Maulana Shujaul Mulk. They have also intensified contacts with like-minded party members across the country, and leaders opposed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's policies have been called.

