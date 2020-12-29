AVN 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

'Track-II dialogue' commences, claims Durrani

INP Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) secretary general Muhammad Ali Durrani on Monday underscored the need for defusing a confrontation-like situation between the government and opposition parties. Speaking at a private Tv channel programme, he said they want talks between the government and opposition to resolve the issues. "Track-II dialogue has begun and it can clearly be seen," he claimed.

Durrani said the nation wants talks between the government and opposition, adding there are people who can bring the situation back to normal. "Instead of keeping such people behind the bars, they be afforded a chance to play a role in this situation," he suggested.

On December 24, Muhammad Ali Durrani, who served as federal minister, had visited Shahbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail and conveyed a message of Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pir Pagara. Talking to media after the meeting, Durrani said that the foremost agenda of PML-F chief Pir Pagara is beginning of a dialogue, even after a confrontation dialogue is required, he said.

