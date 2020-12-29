AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
Travel restrictions: Further extension on travellers from UK till January 4

Nuzhat Nazar Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday announced further extension in the coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound travellers from the UK till January 4. Previously, the CAA had announced that the ban would remain effective till December 29, 2020. On December 21 and 22, Pakistan announced travel restrictions for inbound travellers from the UK, after infections from a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus started surging in the European country.

A notification from the Aviation Division earlier had said that the curbs would remain in place from December 22-29, and will apply to persons who originate travel from the UK and are in, or have been in Britain over the past 10 days (from the date of the issuance of the notification). Several countries around the world banned air travel to and from the UK, fearing the new passengers will bring the new strain of the virus to their soil as well.

The Pass Track App- which records the basic information of passengers arriving in Pakistan - was made mandatory for people coming into the country. A day later, Pakistan announced it had updated the travel restrictions, relaxing them for Pakistani passport holders.

The CAA had announced that Pakistani passport holders who have been issued Business, Visitor or Transit visas by British authorities could return to the country provided they had a negative PCR test. The test, however, must have been taken 72 hours prior to the start of their travel to Pakistan, the aviation authority had said.

The government had also allowed Pakistanis who hold study, family, work, and settlement visas in the UK to return to Pakistan, "if their visas are expiring within the next 30 days from the issuance of this letter while holding negative PCR Test Reports conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan".

The CAA had said that flight crew members could disembark in Pakistan provided they got themselves tested for the coronavirus upon arrival and quarantined themselves in designated hotels.

