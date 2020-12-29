Extension urged in date of filing tax returns

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry president Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded the FBR to extend the date of filing tax returns up to January 31 as 832,000 businessmen and industrialists affected by the devastations of Covid-19 could not submitted tax returns within due date. He said 2215,000 taxpayers had been filed their tax returns amounting to Rs 35 billion within due date, remaining 832,000 taxpayers who could not filed their returns be given one month extension so that tax net be increased as well as significant benefits could be brought to the national exchequer, he added.

He said that imposing fine of Rs 20000 on tax filers of business community who could not file tax returns due to Covid-19 difficulties in due date was injustice. He requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the FBR Chairman to withdraw the fine of Rs 20000 as the business men were already facing business losses due to Coronavirus and date of filing returns be extended up to January 31.

