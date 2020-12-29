AVN 91.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.73%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.48%)
DCL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
DGKC 113.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.1%)
EFERT 63.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
HBL 134.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
JSCL 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
KAPCO 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.64%)
OGDC 105.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
PAEL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.65%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.68%)
PIOC 103.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.37%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
PPL 90.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PSO 218.51 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.61%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
STPL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.58%)
TRG 85.33 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.73%)
UNITY 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.9%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,611 Increased By ▲ 10.26 (0.22%)
BR30 23,192 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0%)
KSE100 43,734 Increased By ▲ 59.57 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,228 Increased By ▲ 14.62 (0.08%)
Extension urged in date of filing tax returns

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry president Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded the FBR to extend the date of filing tax returns up to January 31 as 832,000 businessmen and industrialists affected by the devastations of Covid-19 could not submitted tax returns within due date. He said 2215,000 taxpayers had been filed their tax returns amounting to Rs 35 billion within due date, remaining 832,000 taxpayers who could not filed their returns be given one month extension so that tax net be increased as well as significant benefits could be brought to the national exchequer, he added.

He said that imposing fine of Rs 20000 on tax filers of business community who could not file tax returns due to Covid-19 difficulties in due date was injustice. He requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the FBR Chairman to withdraw the fine of Rs 20000 as the business men were already facing business losses due to Coronavirus and date of filing returns be extended up to January 31.

