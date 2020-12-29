55 more succumb to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus has claimed 55 lives during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday. The countrywide positivity ratio of new Covid-19 cases was 6.13 percent in the past 24 hours, revealed the NCOC data.

Abbottabad recorded the highest positivity ratio at 15.95 per cent, followed by Karachi at 14.81pc, Hyderabad 14.47pc, Mirpur 7.32pc, Muzaffarabad 6.98pc, Peshawar 6.47pc, Rawalpindi 6.17pc, Lahore 6.16pc, Islamabad 5.94pc, Multan 5.42pc, Faisalabad 5.14pc, Swat 4.8pc, Gujranwala 3.57pc, and Quetta 1.43pc.

