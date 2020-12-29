AVN 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
BOP 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-3.46%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.09%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
EPCL 47.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.23%)
FCCL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
HBL 134.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
OGDC 105.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.39%)
PIBTL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
PIOC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.19%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
PSO 218.70 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (1.7%)
SNGP 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.33%)
STPL 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.38%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.06%)
UNITY 31.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.67%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By ▲ 11.64 (0.25%)
BR30 23,191 Decreased By ▼ -1.7 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,746 Increased By ▲ 72.01 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,232 Increased By ▲ 19.07 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Blasphemous material on internet: LHC CJ irked by govt's failure

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday while hearing a petition against the government's failure to remove blasphemous material from the internet observed that the situation had been getting worse day by day.

The Chief Justice, in response to a reply of a law officer that FIA was responsible to take action against the objectionable and blasphemous material available on the internet, said.

"What kind of Riasat-i-Madina is it that the basic responsibility is not being fulfilled?"

The Chief Justice asked the law officer if the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had the jurisdiction to lodge a case against Google and directed him to assist the court whether the FIA could register a case against Google if any blasphemous material was not removed.

The Chief Justice also observed that the FIA should establish a wing to exclusively deal with the blasphemous material. The chief justice would resume hearing on December 30 at the Multan bench of the LHC.

A bar member, Azhar Haseeb, sought a direction for the government to get the name of the leader of Ahmadi community as "caliph of Islam" removed from the Google. The lawyer pleaded that when an internet user writes "who is present caliph of Islam" in the Google search engine, the name of the Ahmadi community's leader appears in the answer.

He argued that the law does not allow the Ahmadi community to preach but it has been doing the same through the internet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Blasphemous material on internet: LHC CJ irked by govt's failure

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.