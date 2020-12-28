Zartaj stresses to resolve political issues in Parliament, legal ones in courts

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday stressed the need to resolve all political issues in the Parliament and legal ones in the courts, saying, it was in the national interest.

The opposition parties should play a constructive role and come into the Parliament which was the appropriate forum to sort out the matters instead of doing politics on roads, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the corrupts and plunderers had been gathered under banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save looted national wealth and corruption.

She said the PDM leaders were continuously demanding the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), but the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give NRO to corrupt elements.

Zartaj Gul Wazir said the court had already declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif an absconder and fugitive in corruption cases.

She claimed that even the Sharif family was not on the same page over narrative adopted by Nawaz Sharif against the national institutions, especially the armed forces and judiciary.