AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US authorizes sanctions for China Dalai Lama meddling

  • Beijing said in January that the act "grossly interferes in China's internal affairs" after the House of Representatives passed it 392-22.
AFP 28 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has signed a law that authorizes US sanctions on Chinese officials if they interfere in Tibetan Buddhists' selection of the next Dalai Lama.

Congress overwhelmingly approved the Tibetan Policy and Support Act amid growing concern that Beijing will seek to handpick a successor to the 85-year-old spiritual leader, hoping the movement for greater freedoms in the Chinese-ruled Himalayan region will wither away without its charismatic figurehead.

Beijing said in January that the act "grossly interferes in China's internal affairs" after the House of Representatives passed it 392-22.

With the clock ticking on the end of its session, the Senate incorporated the act as part of a major spending bill that includes coronavirus relief.

Trump begrudgingly signed the package late Sunday after criticizing the payouts to US households as too low.

The Tibet act, introduced by both Democrats and Republicans, states that it is US policy that the selection, education and veneration of the Dalai Lama and other respected monks are "exclusively spiritual matters that should be made by the appropriate religious authorities within the Tibetan Buddhist tradition."

The United States will impose sanctions on officials "who directly interfere with the identification and installation of the future 15th Dalai Lama of Tibetan Buddhism," the new law says.

The act also bars the United States from opening new consulates in China until it is allowed one in the Tibetan capital Lhasa and authorizes funding to groups that promote cultural preservation, education and environmental sustainability in the Himalayan region.

The International Campaign for Tibet, an advocacy group close to the Dalai Lama, hailed the passage of the law as laying "a marker down on the global stage declaring that the international community will not accept China's interference in the Dalai Lama's succession and will oppose China's human rights abuses in Tibet for as long as they continue."

The 14th Dalai Lama, who has slowed down his once frenetic travel schedule but is not known to have serious health issues, is keenly aware that China may attempt to appoint a pliant successor.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has mused about breaking tradition by appointing his own successor, possibly a girl, while he is still alive or declaring the institution to be over with his death.

In 1995, officially atheist Beijing selected its own child as the Panchen Lama, another influential Tibetan position, and detained a Dalai Lama-recognized six-year-old, whom rights groups described as the world's youngest political prisoner.

China US sanctions dalai lama

US authorizes sanctions for China Dalai Lama meddling

K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters