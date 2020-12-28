New Covid strain: Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK

Pakistan has extended its ban on flights from the United Kingdom until January 4, 2021, reads CAA notification issued on Monday.

Islamabad last week banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of coronavirus emerged there. The decision was made during the NCOC meeting.

As per the notification issued by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the instructions stipulated in the previous letter in this regard are here by extended till January 04, 2021.

In its previous order, CAA said temporary restriction is being placed on inbound travelers from UK (whether direct or indirect) into Pakistan to be effective from midnight 22nd December until midnight 29th of the month.

These restrictions will be applicable to all persons who originate travel from UK are in or have been in UK over the past 10 days.

Meanwhile, Transit passengers, who have travelled to UK, from destinations other than UK will be allowed to travel into Pakistan, further in the notification.

National passport holders, who have travelled to UK as a visitor or on temporary visas will be allowed to return home only after following arrangements:

Negative PCR test, performed within 72 hours prior to their departure will be required.

PCR Test on arrival in Pakistan under arrangement Directorate of

Central Health Establishment (CHE)/ Federating units health staff.

Passengers will be required to stay in the airport on in government

facility until PCR test is taken.

Mandatory enforced quarantine at home for seven days.

Traced and test all passengers arrived from UK over the past seven days as per TTQ protocol including passengers arriving on 21st December and 22nd December.

Pass Track App was made mandatory for all travelers arriving in Pakistan with effect from midnight 22 December. Passengers who do not have the app will need to fill out the web from the Pass Track App.

Moreover, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been requested to issue necessary guidelines to all airlines for implementation on the decision.

Pakistan has so far reported 473,309 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of them, 423,892 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 9,929 lives in the country.