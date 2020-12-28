Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,765,049 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 80,686,630 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 50,834,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 7,273 new deaths and 444,004 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,329, followed by Russia with 487 and Mexico with 400.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 333,140 deaths from 19,136,589 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 191,139 deaths from 7,484,285 cases, India with 147,901 deaths from 10,207,871 cases, Mexico with 122,426 deaths from 1,383,434 cases, and Italy with 71,925 deaths from 2,047,696 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 166 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 122, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 120, Italy 119 and the Republic of North Macedonia 117.

Europe overall has 549,944 deaths from 25,465,569 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 497,894 deaths from 15,191,123 infections, and the United States and Canada 348,097 deaths from 19,684,350 cases.

Asia has reported 216,371 deaths from 13,739,257 cases, the Middle East 89,000 deaths from 3,909,632 cases, Africa 62,799 deaths from 2,665,751 cases, and Oceania 944 deaths from 30,951 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.