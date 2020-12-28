COVID-19 cases: "Micro lockdown" imposed in Karachi's Orangi, Mominabad areas

(Karachi) In wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases, Sindh government has imposed "micro lockdown" in different areas of Karachi, including Orangi and Mominabad areas, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the restrictions will be implemented for two weeks from December 29 to January 11.

The authorities has made it compulsory for people to wear masks while businesses have been told to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs. No family or private gathering is allowed and a gathering of three or more persons will not be allowed in public spaces.

Besides, the authorities will provide ration to the needy in the areas under the lockdown.

Last month, the district administrations of the city - South, East, West, Central and Korangi imposed micro, smart lockdowns in different areas of Karachi to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The district south has imposed lockdown in Khayaban-e-Momin, Khayaban-e-Badban, Bath Island and Khayaban-e-Ittehad.