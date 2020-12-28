World
EU says Pfizer to complete supply of first 200 million COVID shots to Europe by Sept
- “Distribution of the full 200 million doses is scheduled to be completed by September 2021,” says EU spokesman.
- Talks were underway to agree the delivery of a further 100 million additional doses which are optional under the contract sealed with the two companies.
28 Dec 2020
The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will be completed for the European Union by September, a spokesman for the EU Commission said on Monday.
“Distribution of the full 200 million doses is scheduled to be completed by September 2021,” the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.
He added that talks were underway to agree the delivery of a further 100 million additional doses which are optional under the contract sealed with the two companies.
K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels
EU says Pfizer to complete supply of first 200 million COVID shots to Europe by Sept
Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report
Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week
Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy
Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny
Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession
Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden
Read more stories
Comments