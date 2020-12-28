AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
EU says Pfizer to complete supply of first 200 million COVID shots to Europe by Sept

  • “Distribution of the full 200 million doses is scheduled to be completed by September 2021,” says EU spokesman.
  • Talks were underway to agree the delivery of a further 100 million additional doses which are optional under the contract sealed with the two companies.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will be completed for the European Union by September, a spokesman for the EU Commission said on Monday.

“Distribution of the full 200 million doses is scheduled to be completed by September 2021,” the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

He added that talks were underway to agree the delivery of a further 100 million additional doses which are optional under the contract sealed with the two companies.

