AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fakhar Zaman conferred the honorary rank of ‘Lieutenant’ in Pakistan Navy

  • This is first time a Pakistani sportsman is conferred an honorary rank by armed forces in Pakistan.
  • Zaman represented the Pakistan Navy in the International Defense Cricket Challenge Cup held in Australia in 2012 and was named best player of the tournament, says DGPR.
BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been conferred the honoury rank of ‘Lieutenant’ in the Pakistan Navy in appreciation for his services to the country.

As per Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Chief of Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest of the ceremony held at the Naval headquarters.

Naval Chief congratulated Zaman and his family while addressing the event. He said that Pakistan Navy is playing its role in promoting different sports. He said that the navy will keep supporting players in the future as well.

The hard-hitting opener represented the Pakistan Navy in the International Defense Cricket Challenge Cup held in Australia in 2012 and was named best player of the tournament, said the DGPR.

The ceremony was attended by military and civilian officials and PCB officials, as well as former cricketers and Fakhar's family.

This is first time a Pakistani sportsman is conferred an honorary rank by armed forces in Pakistan.

Prior to joining cricket, in 2007, Zaman served the Navy as a sailor after receiving his schooling and training at sea from the Pakistan Navy School, Bahadur.

Amongst his teammates, he is known by the nickname ‘Fauji’ (soldier).

In March 2017, he was named in Pakistan's limited overs squad for their matches against the West Indies. He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Pakistan against the West Indies on 30 March 2017.

The 30-year-old made his One-day International debut in the same year during the ICC Champions trophy, where he played a match winning knock against India in the final of the tournament.

A year later after his ODI debut, he became the first batsman for Pakistan to score double century in the 50-over format. In the same match, he and Imam-ul-Haq made the then highest opening partnership in ODIs, scoring 304 runs. His innings propelled Pakistan's total to 399, which was their highest score in ODIs.

He also became the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in ODIs.

Cricket pakistan navy Fakhar Zaman Lieutenant

Fakhar Zaman conferred the honorary rank of ‘Lieutenant’ in Pakistan Navy

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters