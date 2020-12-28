Fakhar Zaman conferred the honorary rank of ‘Lieutenant’ in Pakistan Navy

Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been conferred the honoury rank of ‘Lieutenant’ in the Pakistan Navy in appreciation for his services to the country.

As per Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Chief of Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest of the ceremony held at the Naval headquarters.

Naval Chief congratulated Zaman and his family while addressing the event. He said that Pakistan Navy is playing its role in promoting different sports. He said that the navy will keep supporting players in the future as well.

The hard-hitting opener represented the Pakistan Navy in the International Defense Cricket Challenge Cup held in Australia in 2012 and was named best player of the tournament, said the DGPR.

The ceremony was attended by military and civilian officials and PCB officials, as well as former cricketers and Fakhar's family.

This is first time a Pakistani sportsman is conferred an honorary rank by armed forces in Pakistan.

Prior to joining cricket, in 2007, Zaman served the Navy as a sailor after receiving his schooling and training at sea from the Pakistan Navy School, Bahadur.

Amongst his teammates, he is known by the nickname ‘Fauji’ (soldier).

In March 2017, he was named in Pakistan's limited overs squad for their matches against the West Indies. He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Pakistan against the West Indies on 30 March 2017.

The 30-year-old made his One-day International debut in the same year during the ICC Champions trophy, where he played a match winning knock against India in the final of the tournament.

A year later after his ODI debut, he became the first batsman for Pakistan to score double century in the 50-over format. In the same match, he and Imam-ul-Haq made the then highest opening partnership in ODIs, scoring 304 runs. His innings propelled Pakistan's total to 399, which was their highest score in ODIs.

He also became the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in ODIs.