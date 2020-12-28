Those pointing fingers at state institutions can never be flag-bearers of democracy: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that politicians pointing fingers at state institutions could never be considered flag-bearers of democracy, local media reported.

The PM expressed the views during a meeting with Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in Islamabad on Monday.

Imran said that all pillars of state are working for development of the country by remaining in their jurisdictions. “Strengthening state institutions is vital for continuity of democracy,” he said.

On the occasion, Babar Awan said politicians, who are striving to push the country into age of darkness for personal interests, had no future of their own. He termed the government’s policies of economic stability and prevention of coronavirus as important achievements.

Earlier, PM Imran said that if anyone grants the Opposition an NRO (concession under National Reconciliation Ordinance), it will be the greatest act of treason against the country.

He said the enemy wouldn't have acted in a way worse than such a person who lets them off the hook. He said that today the opposition is targeting the army and criticising it just like the "India propaganda machine".