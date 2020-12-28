AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Those pointing fingers at state institutions can never be flag-bearers of democracy: PM

  • PM says all pillars of state are working for development of the country by remaining in their jurisdictions
  • Strengthening state institutions is vital for continuity of democracy: Imran
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that politicians pointing fingers at state institutions could never be considered flag-bearers of democracy, local media reported.

The PM expressed the views during a meeting with Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in Islamabad on Monday.

Imran said that all pillars of state are working for development of the country by remaining in their jurisdictions. “Strengthening state institutions is vital for continuity of democracy,” he said.

On the occasion, Babar Awan said politicians, who are striving to push the country into age of darkness for personal interests, had no future of their own. He termed the government’s policies of economic stability and prevention of coronavirus as important achievements.

Earlier, PM Imran said that if anyone grants the Opposition an NRO (concession under National Reconciliation Ordinance), it will be the greatest act of treason against the country.

He said the enemy wouldn't have acted in a way worse than such a person who lets them off the hook. He said that today the opposition is targeting the army and criticising it just like the "India propaganda machine".

PM opposition democracy NRO state institutions

Those pointing fingers at state institutions can never be flag-bearers of democracy: PM

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters