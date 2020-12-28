Over 530 deaths from COVID-19 reported across Pakistan in past seven days

The novel coronavirus has claimed over 530 lives across Pakistan in past seven days which is 29% more as compared to the prior duration.

As per data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), at least 537 deaths have been reported across Pakistan in the last week alone.

Meanwhile in past 27 days, as many as 1,838 people died from the virus across the country – up 64.25% from the same period in November when 1,119 people died of COVID-19.

The month of December saw an alarming increase in the deaths due to COVID-19, while a noticeable drop in new infections has been observed across the country in the last week.

The weekly analysis showed that the 20,493 cases were reported in the week that started December 6. The number of infections fell to 18,181 in the next seven days while the past week saw 14,341 coronavirus cases across the country.

So far, a total of 72,827 infections have been reported in the past 27 days - up 24.73% for the same period in November when 58,386 cases were recorded.

About 423,892 people recovered from the virus since the pandemic hit the country in late February.

The last 80,606 recoveries were reported since the beginning of December alone.