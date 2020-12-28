Markets
Turkish lira firms to strongest level since September
- The lira firmed to 7.4950 in thin trade due to end of year holidays.
28 Dec 2020
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira strengthened 0.8% to below 7.5 against the dollar on Monday, its strongest level since mid-September, building on gains last week when the central bank raised its key interest rate a bit more than expected.
The lira firmed to 7.4950 in thin trade due to end of year holidays. On Thursday, the central bank hiked its one-week repo rate to 17% from 15%. Even after recent gains, the lira has weakened 21% to the dollar this year.
K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels
Turkish lira firms to strongest level since September
Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report
Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week
Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy
Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny
Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession
Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden
Read more stories
Comments