Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.062mn T

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.062 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec 27, exporters estimated on Monday, down 3.3% from 1.098 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 31,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 35,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 for a total of 66,000 tonnes down from 97,000 tonnes during the same week last season.