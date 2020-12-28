Markets
Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.062mn T
- About 31,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 35,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 for a total of 66,000 tonnes.
28 Dec 2020
ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.062 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec 27, exporters estimated on Monday, down 3.3% from 1.098 million tonnes over the same period last season.
About 31,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 35,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 for a total of 66,000 tonnes down from 97,000 tonnes during the same week last season.
Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report
Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.062mn T
Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week
Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy
Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny
Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession
Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden
Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
Read more stories
Comments