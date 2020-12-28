K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

(Karachi) Amid heavy rain and snowfall, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has declared 'extreme cold weather emergency' in the province after temperature hit below freezing level, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, an extreme cold weather emergency has been declared in the province, under which free food and shelter would be provided to the people living on the streets. As cold wave persists in Hazara and several other parts of the province, the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad artery, and several link roads have been blocked by snowfall and landslides triggered by rains.

“The KP government desires that no needy person should be left without shelter and food and has directed Deputy Commissioners to establish temporary shelters (Panagahs) where they would be served breakfast and dinner and be provided with shelter for a night stay with warm bedding,” a statement issued by Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement (RRS) Department stated.

It added that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority should provide required articles or funds to the deputy commissioners for making shelters operational. The district administration has been directed to coordinate with Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority for the purpose.

Besides, the deputy commissioners have been directed to provide Rs100 for breakfast, and Rs200 for a meal while people whose houses had been damaged due to extreme weather would also be provided cooked food three times a day.