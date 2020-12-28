Govt to ensure removal of all hindrances involved in trade with Afghanistan

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said the government is making all-out efforts to remove all hindrances in trade with Afghanistan.

The advisor was addressing the Joint session of Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Coordination Authority held in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Afghan Commerce Minister said that Afghanistan welcomes the Pakistani investors in the country. He said Afghanistan desires to reach South Asian markets.

Earlier, Dawood said that the policies of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) alongside measures taken by the Pakistan Customs lead to decline in imports of smuggling prone goods under Afghan Transit Trade (ATT), informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

“High tariffs also provide an incentive to smuggle. Over the past few months, MOC has rationalized tariff on a number of tariff lines. This, together with the measures taken by the Pakistan Customs, has greatly reduced smuggling as data shows that Imports of smuggling prone goods under ATT fallen considerably during Jul-Nov 2020,” informed Dawood, who also congratulated the Pakistan Customs and other agencies for their roles in reducing the smuggling.