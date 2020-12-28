PM summons meeting to review progress on ML-1 projects today

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned a session to review progress on ML-1 projects and other matters related to improving railway sector.

Railways Minister Azam Swati, advisers, federal ministers, chairman and officers of Pakistan Railways (PR) will attend the session in Islamabad.

The officials of Pakistan railway will give a briefing to the premier regarding the progress made on the ML-1 project.

Imran Khan is also expected to issue directives regarding the strategically important Mainline (ML-1) project during the session.

Earlier in August, the Prime Minister termed ML-1 as the most important project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project will modernise and strengthen railways infrastructure beside creating employment opportunities for thousands of skilful persons.

He said the project will also foster industrial growth, facilitate businesses and bring in social and economic development. The premier had later directed to include Peshawar-Torkham section in ML-1 project while chairing a federal cabinet meeting.

The project was approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) back in August.

The rationalised cost of the project is US$ 6,806.783 million, on a cost-sharing basis between the governments of China and Pakistan, according to the press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.