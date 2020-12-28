Balochistan assembly speaker asks ECP to postpone Jan 14 Senate election

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the January 14 election on the Senate seat which fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Perveen.

In a letter to the ECP, Bizenjo said the elections should be postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus in the country. He further said that Perveen’s term would have ended on March 11 and there is no need to hold an election on her seat early, Samaa reported.

The speaker said that the ECP should review its schedule. Last week, the ECP had announced that polling would be held on January 14 at Quetta Assembly Building in Balochistan’s provincial capital.

On December 21, Senator Perveen passed away from the novel coronavirus. She had been put on a ventilator at a private hospital in Islamabad last month after her condition deteriorated.