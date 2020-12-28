AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 39.07 (0.86%)
BR30 23,188 Increased By ▲ 296.58 (1.3%)
KSE100 43,634 Increased By ▲ 216.74 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,201 Increased By ▲ 103.48 (0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil trims losses after Trump signs aid bill; demand concerns linger

  • The oil market would be taking cues from the virus situation as it develops in coming days, market watchers said.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Oil pared some of its losses from earlier on Monday after US President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and spending package but lingering worries about near-term demand weighed on market sentiment.

Brent crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.5%, to $51.04 a barrel at 0700 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.5% to $50.53 a barrel earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 19 cents, or 0.4%, to $48.04 a barrel.

"With President Trump signing the bill, oil has quickly recouped most of its losses today, although both Brent and WTI remain modestly in the red," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. The US president's move was cheered as it would restore unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and avert a federal government shutdown.

"With trading volumes thinned by the holiday week, oil is likely to remain below the radar in coming days. That said, the signing of the US stimulus bill, with the possibility of an increased size, should put a floor under oil prices in a shortened week," Halley said.

But a new highly infectious variant of the coronavirus, which was first seen in Britain and has now been detected in several other countries, has led to mobility restrictions being reimposed, fuelling concern over demand recovery.

The oil market would be taking cues from the virus situation as it develops in coming days, market watchers said.

"With the world now urgently launching mass vaccination programmes, the near-term fate for oil market might be how quickly vaccines can close the gap in the race to contain the new variant," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.

"Any complication on the pandemic front, whether its vaccine logistical, or lockdown related, could be met with more selling as January oil demand is on less solid footings, especially if the virus situations worsen more than anticipated post-holiday, ultimately handcuffing lawmakers."

OANDA Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude coronavirus case OANDA Europe

Oil trims losses after Trump signs aid bill; demand concerns linger

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters