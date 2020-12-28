Markets
Ugandan shilling stable; business off to slow start after Christmas
28 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday amid subdued appetite for dollars as business activity was off to a slow start after the Christmas break.
At 0639 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,640/3,650, the same level as Thursday's close.
Markets were closed on Friday for Christmas.
