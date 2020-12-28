World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,976
- The reported death toll rose by 348 to 30,126, the tally showed.
28 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,976 to 1,651,834, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
According to the RKI, fewer tests and laboratory examinations as well as fewer transmissions of the results by the health authorities are to be expected during the holidays and at the turn of the year.
