NLC successfully transports stranded containers in China

  • Remember that the border is closed every year from November 30 to April 1 due to heavy snowfall.
Ali Ahmed 28 Dec 2020

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has successfully completed the process of transporting stranded containers in China from Khunjarab pass to Silk Route Dry Port located at Sost.

For this purpose, the Khunjarab border was temporarily opened from 15 to 25 December 2020 so that stranded containers could be brought to Pakistan. Remember that the border is closed every year from November 30 to April 1 due to heavy snowfall. When the border opened on December 15, 2020, the transportation of containers began. The NLC began transporting the containers despite the severe weather.

Transportation of heavy vehicles was a major challenge due to slipperiness, but with the help of the local administration, all the containers were safely delivered to the slow dry port just two days before the border was closed.

