AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.15 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (3.26%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
DGKC 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.78%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.03 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
JSCL 30.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.07%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.57%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
OGDC 106.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.73%)
PAEL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIOC 106.97 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (5.8%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PSO 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.47%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
STPL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.93%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (6.35%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.63%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By ▲ 43.96 (0.96%)
BR30 23,208 Increased By ▲ 316.29 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,694 Increased By ▲ 277.62 (0.64%)
KSE30 18,218 Increased By ▲ 120.66 (0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

  • "I was thrown forward, knocked to the ground," officer Brenna Hosey told reporters about the moment of the explosion. "But I was able to catch myself, I was fine."
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

FBI agents investigating the Nashville motor home explosion have visited a real estate agency where a person of interest in the bombing had worked on computers, local media reported on Sunday.

Steve Fridrich, owner of Fridrich & Clark Realty in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood, told the Tennessean newspaper he spoke with the agents late on Saturday about Anthony Q. Warner, 63, after the company told the FBI he had worked there.

According to public records, Warner had lived at a home in Antioch, southeast of Nashville, that was searched on Saturday by FBI and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials following the huge Christmas Day blast.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed Warner is under investigation in the case. Federal agents have said they are following up on more than 500 leads, and are working to identify what appear to be human remains found in the wreckage.

The explosion in the heart of America's country music capital injured three people and damaged more than 40 businesses including an AT&T switching center, disrupting mobile, internet and TV services across central Tennessee and parts of four other states.

Fridrich said that for four or five years Warner had come into the office roughly once a month to provide computer consulting services, until this month when Warner told the company in an email that he would no longer be working for them. He gave no reason, according to Fridrich.

"He seemed very personable to us - this is quite out of character I think," Fridrich told the newspaper.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday that local officials felt there had to be some connection between the bombing and the AT&T building.

Damage to the switching center was so extensive that AT&T said its teams had to drill access holes into the wreckage to connect generators to critical equipment, as well as pump three feet of water from the basement.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that it made "significant progress" overnight and had restored power to four floors of the building.

At a news conference on Sunday, five Nashville police officers who were on the scene early on Friday recalled the dramatic moments ahead of the explosion, as they scrambled to evacuate homes and buildings and called for a bomb squad, which was en route when the motor home blew up.

Officers had heard music and an automated announcement coming from the RV warning them about the impending explosion as they sprang into action, requesting access codes for buildings and trying to shepherd as many residents to safety as possible.

"I was thrown forward, knocked to the ground," officer Brenna Hosey told reporters about the moment of the explosion. "But I was able to catch myself, I was fine."

The officers, who were initially responding to reports of gunfire in the area, have been hailed as heroes by city leaders.

FBI Steve Fridrich FBI agents investigating Fridrich & Clark Realty Green Hills neighborhood Nashville Police Department AT&T switching center

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters