AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.08 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.21%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
DGKC 115.02 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
EFERT 63.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.53%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.74%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 134.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.29%)
HUBC 79.03 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
JSCL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
KAPCO 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
OGDC 106.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.71%)
PAEL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIOC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (5.83%)
POWER 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PSO 216.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
STPL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.93%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (6.41%)
UNITY 29.94 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.94%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By ▲ 43.82 (0.96%)
BR30 23,207 Increased By ▲ 314.94 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,703 Increased By ▲ 286.12 (0.66%)
KSE30 18,221 Increased By ▲ 122.89 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's Nov US oil imports near record, Saudi imports up 43% on month

  • No.3 supplier Iraq shipped 5.098 million tonnes to China, or 1.24 million bpd, with volumes in the first 11 months totalling 56.94 million tonnes, nearly 21% above the year-ago level.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China's crude oil imports from the United States soared 13 fold in November from a year earlier to the third highest on record, customs data showed on Friday, as companies accelerated energy purchases set out under a trade deal with Washington.

China's US oil imports hit 3.61 million tonnes, about 878,839 barrels per day (bpd). That's up from 0.26 million tonnes in November last year and versus October's 1.625 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The November level compares to the record set in September of 3.9 million tonnes, Saudi Arabia regained its ranking as China's top supplier with shipments up 43% from October at 8.48 million tonnes, or 2.06 million bpd, as the leading OPEC exporter slashed prices to Asian customers to boost market share.

Imports from the kingdom during the January-November period rose 2.2% from a year ago to 77.98 million tonnes.

Second-ranked supplier Russia supplied 6.1 million tonnes, or 1.48 million bpd, data showed, versus October's 1.56 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are in a tight race to become China's top oil supplier in 2020, with both countries boosting crude exports to the economic powerhouse even as the coronavirus pandemic hit global demand for oil this year.

No.3 supplier Iraq shipped 5.098 million tonnes to China, or 1.24 million bpd, with volumes in the first 11 months totalling 56.94 million tonnes, nearly 21% above the year-ago level.

China took no oil from Venezuela again, the data showed. State giant CNPC, the South American country's top client, stopped lifting Venezuelan oil more than a year a ago over fears of US sanctions.

The list below details imports from key suppliers, with volumes in million tonnes and % changes calculated by Reuters based on official data.

Coronavirus Crude Oil Russia China's tea imports LNG imports CNPC General Administration of Customs OPEC exporter

China's Nov US oil imports near record, Saudi imports up 43% on month

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters