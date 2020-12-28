UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir has condemned the terrorist attack in Harnai area of Balochistan in which seven Frontier Corps soldiers were martyred.

In a tweet, Bozkir condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the people and the Government of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan too condemned the attack and expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the martyred's families. "Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists," he tweeted.

In a statement on Sunday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorist fire raid targeted an FC post located in Shahrag area of Harnai. "During intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists," the ISPR said.

The statement added that weapons, arms and ammunition in huge quantity were also seized from the site.