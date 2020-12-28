AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.15 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (3.26%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
DGKC 115.02 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.93%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.04 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
JSCL 30.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.7%)
KAPCO 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.57%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
OGDC 106.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.73%)
PAEL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 106.97 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (5.8%)
POWER 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PSO 216.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
STPL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.93%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (6.35%)
UNITY 29.89 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.77%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By ▲ 43.82 (0.96%)
BR30 23,212 Increased By ▲ 319.72 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,705 Increased By ▲ 288.36 (0.66%)
KSE30 18,221 Increased By ▲ 123.61 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

  • "I condemn the terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province," he tweeted.
  • On Sunday, during intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists.
Aisha Mahmood 28 Dec 2020

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir has condemned the terrorist attack in Harnai area of Balochistan in which seven Frontier Corps soldiers were martyred.

In a tweet, Bozkir condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the people and the Government of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan too condemned the attack and expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the martyred's families. "Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists," he tweeted.

In a statement on Sunday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorist fire raid targeted an FC post located in Shahrag area of Harnai. "During intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists," the ISPR said.

The statement added that weapons, arms and ammunition in huge quantity were also seized from the site.

ISPR Balochistan UNGA Terrorist attack Harnai PMImran Khan Frontier Corps

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters