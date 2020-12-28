AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears

  • The ministry said it is evaluating the current situation while allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid new coronavirus variant fears, the state news agency reported.

The ministry said it is evaluating the current situation while allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases.

