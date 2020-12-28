AVN 91.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 150.66 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (2.92%)
DCL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
DGKC 115.73 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.15%)
EFERT 63.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.35%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
FCCL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 134.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.28%)
HUBC 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
KAPCO 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
OGDC 106.23 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.84%)
PAEL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
PIOC 106.72 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (5.56%)
POWER 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
PPL 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PSO 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.47%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
TRG 83.15 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.67%)
UNITY 29.84 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.59%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 42.2 (0.92%)
BR30 23,211 Increased By ▲ 319.39 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 278.27 (0.64%)
KSE30 18,221 Increased By ▲ 123.45 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CNPC's Changqing output rises to over 60mn T of oil equivalent in 2020

  • Shale oil production has exceeded 1 million tonnes in Changqing, it said.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the country's biggest oil and gas producer, said on Monday that oil and gas output at its Changqing field rose to a record in 2020 of over 60 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Crude oil output at Changqing, in China's Ordos basin, was 24.52 million tonnes as of Dec. 27, while natural gas production totalled 44.53 billion cubic metres (bcm), according to a statement on CNPC's website.

Changqing is China's biggest gas field. CNPC previously aimed to produce 25 million tonnes of crude oil and 42 bcm of natural gas in 2020.

"Facing the dual challenges of the coronavirus and low oil prices this year, Changqing oilfield has... increased proven oil and gas reserves by 361 million tonnes and 305.8 bcm, respectively," said the statement.

Shale oil production has exceeded 1 million tonnes in Changqing, it said.

In a separate statement on CNPC's website, the company's General Manager Li Fanrong added that oil and gas output at its Tarim oilfield surpassed 30 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2020.

The company will steadily increase domestic crude oil production and ensure "rapid growth" in natural gas output and "grasp the initiative of national energy security," said Li.

Crude Oil coronavirus case China National Petroleum Corp CNPC CNPC's website General Manager Li Fanrong Ordos basin

CNPC's Changqing output rises to over 60mn T of oil equivalent in 2020

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears

UK's Raab says pursuing trade deals with Australia, US, Indo-Pacific region

Trump, under pressure, signs $900bn Covid relief bill

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters