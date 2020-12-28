AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.2%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 150.57 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.86%)
DCL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.45%)
DGKC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.3%)
EFERT 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
EPCL 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
HASCOL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HBL 134.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUBC 78.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.18%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
MLCF 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.5%)
OGDC 105.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 105.70 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (4.54%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.05%)
PPL 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PSO 216.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.33%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
STPL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (6.35%)
UNITY 30.05 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.33%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,603 Increased By ▲ 40.47 (0.89%)
BR30 23,189 Increased By ▲ 297.05 (1.3%)
KSE100 43,658 Increased By ▲ 241.28 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,223 Increased By ▲ 124.97 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai metals rise as Trump signs stimulus bill

  • The London Metal Exchange is closed for a public holiday.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

HANOI: Prices of most industrial metals rose on Monday, after US President Donald Trump signed a stimulus package that would support the world's biggest economy and boost demand for metals.

Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, officials said, backing down from his threat to block the bill earlier this month.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.2% to 58,930 yuan ($9,024.64) a tonne, while nickel advanced 0.9% to 127,670 yuan a tonne, zinc edged up 0.4% to 21,710 yuan a tonne and lead jumped 1.4% to 14,840 yuan a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

Also helping metals were profits at China's industrial firms that grew in November for a seventh straight month, supported by strong industrial production and sales, as factories continue their recovery from the COVID-19 slump.

London Metal Exchange COVID19 US President Donald Trump February copper contract

Shanghai metals rise as Trump signs stimulus bill

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears

UK's Raab says pursuing trade deals with Australia, US, Indo-Pacific region

Trump, under pressure, signs $900bn Covid relief bill

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

PM is answerable to people, says Faraz

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’

Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters