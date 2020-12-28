AVN 91.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.39%)
Thailand plans to sell up to $6.2bn of govt bonds in January-March

  • The baht-denominated bonds will be sold domestically.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

BANGKOK: Thailand plans to sell up to 185.5 billion baht ($6.16 billion)of government bonds in the January-March period as part of a debt management plan, according to the finance ministry.

The baht-denominated bonds will be sold domestically.

