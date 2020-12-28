Markets
Thailand plans to sell up to $6.2bn of govt bonds in January-March
- The baht-denominated bonds will be sold domestically.
28 Dec 2020
BANGKOK: Thailand plans to sell up to 185.5 billion baht ($6.16 billion)of government bonds in the January-March period as part of a debt management plan, according to the finance ministry.
The baht-denominated bonds will be sold domestically.
