AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.08 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (3.2%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.96%)
DGKC 115.33 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
FFL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
HBL 134.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.36%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
JSCL 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.87%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.89%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.61%)
OGDC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.62%)
PAEL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
PIOC 106.82 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (5.65%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PSO 216.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.15%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
STPL 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.54%)
TRG 83.09 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (6.59%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.98%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By ▲ 45.26 (0.99%)
BR30 23,219 Increased By ▲ 327.58 (1.43%)
KSE100 43,716 Increased By ▲ 298.95 (0.69%)
KSE30 18,226 Increased By ▲ 128.42 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Alibaba increases share repurchase programme to $10bn, shares fall

  • China's market regulator launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba last week, part of an accelerating crackdown on anticompetitive behaviour in China's booming internet space.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd listed in Hong Kong fell on Monday over 7% to HK$212.20 ($27.37) after the company raised its share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.

"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/38IF0r7 late on Sunday.

China's market regulator launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba last week, part of an accelerating crackdown on anticompetitive behaviour in China's booming internet space.

Financial regulators on Sunday also urged Ant Group Co, an Alibaba affiliate, to rectify financial regulatory violations, after Chinese regulators abruptly suspended Ant's blockbuster $37 billion initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Alibaba rival internet companies Meituan fell over 5% and JD.com dropped more than 2%.

Alibaba China's Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd anticompetitive China's booming internet space Ant Group Co

Alibaba increases share repurchase programme to $10bn, shares fall

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters