Markets
China sells 484,427 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves
- The average selling price of the wheat was 2,341 yuan($358.50) per tonne.
28 Dec 2020
BEIJING: China sold 484,427 tonnes of wheat, 12.01% of the total offer, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Centre said in a statement on Monday.
The average selling price of the wheat was 2,341 yuan ($358.50) per tonne, the trade centre said.
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
China sells 484,427 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves
FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915
Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say
Hike in power tariffs in the offing?
Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
UK's Raab says pursuing trade deals with Australia, US, Indo-Pacific region
Trump, under pressure, signs $900bn Covid relief bill
Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area
PM is answerable to people, says Faraz
Read more stories
Comments