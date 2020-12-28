AVN 91.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
China sells 484,427 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves

  • The average selling price of the wheat was 2,341 yuan($358.50) per tonne.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China sold 484,427 tonnes of wheat, 12.01% of the total offer, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Centre said in a statement on Monday.

The average selling price of the wheat was 2,341 yuan ($358.50) per tonne, the trade centre said.

China Wheat Yuan soybean trade centre

China sells 484,427 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves

