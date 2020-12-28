Business & Finance
Malaysia's November exports rise 4.3% on-year, beat forecast
- The expansion beat a 3.9% rise forecast by six economists surveyed by Reuters and was quicker than the 0.2% growth recorded in October.
28 Dec 2020
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's exports rose for the third straight month in November, expanding 4.3% from a year earlier, on higher shipments of manufactured goods and palm oil products, government data showed on Monday.
The expansion beat a 3.9% rise forecast by six economists surveyed by Reuters and was quicker than the 0.2% growth recorded in October.
Imports in November shrank 9% from a year earlier, bigger than the 6% drop posted in the previous month, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected a fall of 4.8%.
Malaysia's trade surplus in November narrowed to 16.8 billion ringgit ($4.14 billion) from 22.1 billion ringgit in October. Analysts had expected a surplus of 12.7 billion ringgit.
UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai
Malaysia's November exports rise 4.3% on-year, beat forecast
Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny
Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession
Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden
Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915
Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say
Hike in power tariffs in the offing?
Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Read more stories
Comments