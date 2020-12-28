AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EU funding allows WFP to help communities devastated by floods in Sindh

APP 28 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: European Union (EU) had contributed tens of thousands of families in Sindh Province which received food and cash assistance from WFP in the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit the country in August. Support from committed donors like the EU allowed WFP to reach over 71,000 people, who were most affected by the disaster, with in-kind food assistance by early September. The second phase of the response is currently underway, aiming to support 117,000 people. Each family will receive PKR 15,000 (EUR 76) in cash that will help them meet their food and other essential needs, said a press release issued here. “The unconditional cash support from the EU has enabled the most vulnerable families to cover their essential food and non-food needs such as medicine, water and shelter repairs,” said WFP Pakistan Representative and Country Director Chris Kaye. Apart from the food and cash assistance, the EU’s support has allowed WFP to produce and disseminate information packages on nutrition and hygiene among mothers and children across Sindh Province. Another awareness-raising initiative has sensitised communities to the importance of precautionary measures preventing the spread of COVID-19 and dengue. WFP’s emergency response has been coordinated with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and implementing partners including ACTED and Secours Islamique France (SIF).

