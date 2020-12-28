AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dec 28, 2020
Pakistan

PTI govt failed to perform despite backing of powerful institution: JI chief

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI government has failed to perform despite backing of a powerful institution. Why the prime minister agreed to hold the affairs of the government if he wasn’t prepared for the task.

According to media cell of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) at Mansoora he was addressing a public gathering in Lakki Marwat on Sunday. It was the sixth rally of the JI ongoing movement against the anti people policies of the PTI. A large number of people holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Islami revolution and also holding national and JI flags participated in the rally.

“The JI has also decided to stay away from the politics of the PDM because the alliance is also representing the status quo forces,” said Sirajul Haq, vowing to continue the struggle for turning Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

He criticised the internal and external policies of the PTI, saying it destroyed the economy and damaged Kashmir cause and proved itself even worse than its predecessor governments of the PML-N, the PPP and Parvez Musharraf. He said Imran Khan Government completely surrendered before the IMF and World Bank and decided to further increase the prices of electricity and gas. He said common man was already starving as food was out of masses access due to soaring prices of sugar, flour and other basic commodities. The government made thousands jobless and snatched bread from the mouth of millions due to its confused economic policies.

He said Pakistan could only be put on track if people took stand against the agents of the imperialism. He said interest free economy was way forward to build economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

