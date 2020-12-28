AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Mobile stalls established to sell flour on fixed price

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to ensure sell of flour on Sindh government’s fixed price of Rs 41.83 per kg, the mobile stalls in different places of Hyderabad were being set up on daily basis.

Under the supervision of District Food Controller Niaz Ahmed Arijo, mobile stalls had been set up in Naseem Nagar, Board Office Latifabad, Hali Road, Tando Hyder, Tando Jam and other places where 10 kg flour bag were being sold on Rs 418.30.

The District Food Controller Niaz Ahmed Arijo informed that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Food Department Sindh with the support of Flour Mills Association was setting up mobile stalls to sell flour to the people on reduced price so that people who are already been affected by price hike could be provided relief.

