KPC elections: Nasir Shah congratulates Democrats panel

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has full faith in freedom of expression, freedom of press and has always fought for freedom of press and protection of rights of journalists.

The provincial minister congratulated the Democrats Panel for clean sweep in Karachi Press Club’s annual election 2021. He said, ‘I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Fazil Jameeli President, Shazia Hassan Vice President, Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti Secretary, Waheed Rajpar Treasurer and newly elected members of governing body.”

Nasir Shah said that Karachi Press Club has always strived for the welfare of journalists and protection of their rights and freedom of press. He hoped and expected the newly elected office bearers and the governing body members would utilize their abilities and skills for the freedom of speech and the welfare of journalist community while maintaining their traditions.—INP