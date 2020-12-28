AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vehicles’ online registration brings positive results: ET

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Director Excise and Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bilal Azam has said that biometric and online system introduced for bringing transparency and improvement in vehicles’ registration has usher maximum positive results.

Addressing a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s standing committee for car dealers and other businessmen, he assured them of accepting their long standing demands and resolution of problems. Besides, senior vice chairman, Haji Ihsan and vice chairman Bakht Munir, other members of the committee also attended.

The Director, Excise & Taxation said that record revenue of Rs.8 billion had also been collected through the new online system, which is a big achievement. He said that for vehicles’ registration and increase in revenue, the department is beginning a comprehensive awareness campaign.

He fully agreed with the proposals and recommendations of the SCCI’s standing committee and assured the resolution of the problems of business community on priority basis.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Ghulam Bilal Javed demanded the abolition of the conditionality of the registration of old vehicles through biometric system and restoration of the old system. He also called for increase in the time period of the vehicles’ transfer from one month to three months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Vehicles’ online registration brings positive results: ET

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

PM is answerable to people, says Faraz

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’

Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

AJ&K, USC: MoC blocks wheat import move

Agreed assessment: Taxpayers start filing applications

Draft Preferential Trade Agreement: Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to hold talks today

Swiss call post-Brexit deal ‘good news’ for whole world

China sends top official to Nepal amid political crisis

Covid positivity ratio surges to 5.57pc; 2,282 patients critical

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.