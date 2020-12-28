AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JAN TO JUNE 2020)

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment...
Recorder Report 28 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

=====================================================================================================================================
RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS                                               (JAN TO JUNE 2020)                                  PERCENT)
=====================================================================================================================================
BANKS                       NOTICE     DEPOSIT   Saving                                  TERM DEPOSITS
                           7 to 29   30 days &     Acct   1 Mth   2 Mths   3 Mths     6 Mths    1 Yr   2 Yrs   3 Yrs    4 Yrs   5 Yrs
                              days       above
=====================================================================================================================================
First Women Bank              1.50        1.50     6.50    6.50      -      6.25       6.00     5.75    5.50    5.25     5.25    5.25
Habib Metro Bank              6.50        6.50     6.50    6.75      -      6.75       6.75     7.00    6.85    6.75     6.60    6.50
Habib Bank                    6.50        6.50     6.50    6.25      -      5.95       5.77     5.85    7.35    5.04        -    5.44
ZTBL                             -           -     6.50       -      -      6.90       6.80     6.85    6.80    6.50     6.50    6.50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN BANKS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Bank AG              4.49           -     6.50   12.07  10.96     12.58          -        -       -       -        -       -
=====================================================================================================================================

NOTE: *Rates to be read as upto

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

