AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

On economic direction

BR Research 28 Dec 2020

In the midst of a harsh winter, there is optimism in the government’s economic team over the country’s economic direction. Reports from the meet-up last week of the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board suggest that there was no argument over “economic recovery” having taken place. Only that the Finance Ministry and the SBP seem a bit eager to take credit for their own efforts. So, it wasn't really a call for a serious review of downside risks amid and post-Covid for the economy. Save for the Planning Commission, which has questioned the effectiveness of current monetary stance in these times.

Also released last week was the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic outlook (December). The report’s authors(s) feel confident that the so-called economic recovery would be “keeping its momentum”. The optimism is based on recent growth in November exports (yearly exports in Jul-Nov period are down 7% per SBP and up 2% per PBS), the rebound in LSM, the continuing rise of remittances and falling trend in inflation (SPI) in recent weeks. The ministry expects a “strong indication of economic revival” in coming months, despite impact of coronavirus restrictions on services sectors and weather-related disruptions.

The report doesn’t go into much details on how exactly this wave of Covid-19 will impact the economy, nor does it provide an updated forecast for GDP growth for FY21. While it recognizes the Covid-19 resurgence as a spoiler to economic recovery, it continues to tap the one-time economic relief package announced in March as evidence of government’s efforts to reduce the Covid-19 crisis’ impact on the people and the economy. There is silence on whether a fresh round of relief is in order.

On the fiscal side, the marginal growth of 4 percent in FBR tax collection has been attributed to “comprehensive tax measures and administrative reforms”. This conveniently ignores the fact that the inflation is in the range of 8-9 percent, so the taxman may well have under-performed. But given the economic weaknesses, any growth is welcome, albeit it is not enough to meet the Rs5 trillion target. (The lofty target is deemed unrealistic by some other stakeholders, so efforts are on to find new sources).

Meanwhile, higher spending under PSDP in the ongoing fiscal is visible due to low PSDP budget, but the report’s author(s) think that it “bodes well for achieving sustainable economic growth in the post COVID scenario”. Overall, the expectation of favorable agricultural output, especially in sugarcane and rice crops, government’s Covid relief measures, and higher development spending, are seen as backstops to GDP growth.

In the external sector, there is no word on “how” remittances have fared so well so far. Still, there is a prediction that “Remittance inflows, keeping its trend seen in previous months, will remain at a high level and are expected to compensate for the trade balance deficit in the first half of the current FY”. One had hoped the FinMin would have a better explanation of remittance growth. Meanwhile, there is no critical evaluation of exports going forward, even as Commerce Ministry hypes up latest numbers.

The report is silent on the elephant in the room – the stalled IMF loan programme. The second review is stuck as the government is unable to satisfy Fund on issues of electricity tariff, tax measures, etc. The finance minister had previously sounded optimistic about a visit of Fund staff – but Covid-19 makes routine deliberations challenging. But the minister is known to be good at closing deals. A partial tariff increase in near future, along with high-level commitment to raise taxes in summer may get the Fund going.

On economic direction

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

PM is answerable to people, says Faraz

Bilawal demands PM’s resignation, sets ‘Jan 31 deadline’

Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

AJ&K, USC: MoC blocks wheat import move

Agreed assessment: Taxpayers start filing applications

Draft Preferential Trade Agreement: Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to hold talks today

Swiss call post-Brexit deal ‘good news’ for whole world

China sends top official to Nepal amid political crisis

Covid positivity ratio surges to 5.57pc; 2,282 patients critical

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters