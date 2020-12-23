AVN 87.29 Decreased By ▼ -13.21 (-13.14%)
BOP 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 109.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.4%)
EFERT 63.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.89%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.84%)
HASCOL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.46%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.6%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
LOTCHEM 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
MLCF 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
OGDC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.75%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
PIOC 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
PPL 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.49%)
PSO 218.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.74%)
SNGP 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
STPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.48%)
TRG 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-3.11%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.78%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By ▲ 21.48 (0.48%)
BR30 22,508 Increased By ▲ 104 (0.46%)
KSE100 43,037 Increased By ▲ 147.67 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,926 Increased By ▲ 90.29 (0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR clarifies on treatment of closing stock

  • LCCI stated that in the case of importers, tax collected at the import stage during TY-19 had become final tax at the time of collection, therefore the income from the disposal of such closing stock shouldn't be included in taxable income for the TY-20 as it would result in double taxation.
Ali Ahmed 23 Dec 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification regarding the treatment of closing stock at the time of change of taxation regime from final to the minimum tax.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in its letter to FBR had sought clarification in this regard.

LCCI stated that in the case of importers, tax collected at the import stage during TY-19 had become final tax at the time of collection, therefore the income from the disposal of such closing stock shouldn't be included in taxable income for the TY-20 as it would result in double taxation.

FBR has informed that the turnover resulting from the disposal of closing stock already declared under Final Tax Regime in the previous tax year should not make part of next year’s turnover as it would be tantamount to double taxation.

FBR said that such turnover should not be declared in the column ‘subject to NTR, for TY 2020. In order to avoid misuse or mis-declaration, field formations are required to conduct desk audits of all such cases for TY, 2020, and cross-match turnover with relevant Sales Tax declarations.

FBR LCCI final tax regime

FBR clarifies on treatment of closing stock

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters