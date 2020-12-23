AVN 85.83 Decreased By ▼ -14.67 (-14.6%)
Business & Finance

Thai Nov exports drop 3.65% y/y, bigger fall than forecast

  • Imports in November eased 0.99% from a year earlier, resulting in trade surplus of $53 million.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

BANGKOK: Thailand's exports in November fell by a slightly bigger than-expected 3.65% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The decline compares with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 3.2% in exports and against October's 6.71% drop.

Imports in November eased 0.99% from a year earlier, resulting in trade surplus of $53 million.

In January-November, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted 6.92% from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 13.74%.

Thailand imports trade surplus Exports Thai growth

