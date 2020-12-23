KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 213,866 tonnes of cargo comprising 151,658 tonnes of import cargo and 62,208 tonnes of export cargo including 8,947 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 151,658 tonnes comprised of 68,729 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,329 tonnes of bulk cargo; 3,942 tonnes of DAP; 5,239 tonnes of chemical; 16,339 tonnes of wheat; 2,130 tonnes of soyabean and 51,950 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 62,208 tonnes comprised of 40,118 tonnes of containerised cargo and 22,090 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 8,947 containers comprising of 5,117 containers import and 3,830 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were seven ships namely Cosco Aden, AS Sicilia, Esperanza-N, Kota Kaya, Conti Courage, Bhairavi and Zhe Hai-520 carrying containers, oil tanker and clinkers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were seven vessels viz. Xin Shanghai, Hyundai Paramount, Kota Kaya, Bridge, Xin Qing Dao, Jin Yun and YU Chang carrying containers, clinkers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely MT Shalamar and Strategic Endeavor carrying oil tanker and DAP respectively expected to sail on Tuesday while two ships namely Jin Yun and Glovis Maple carrying clinkers respectively expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are six vessels viz. Castor-N, MSC Pilar, Madrid Express, Al-Salam-II, Al Mahboobah and Mahavir carrying containers, gas oil, chemical and mogas are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 164,934 tonnes comprising 129,335 tonnes of import cargo and 35,599 tonnes of export cargo including 4,863 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 129,335 tonnes includes 44,116 tonnes of coal; 2,479 tonnes of LPG; 12,594 tonnes of canola; 4,201 tonnes of palm oil; 2,238 tonnes of chemical and 63,707 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,599 tonnes includes 5,417 tonnes of rice; 1,492 tonnes of bitumen and 28,690 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,863 containers comprising of 3,353 containers import and 1,510 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There was one ship namely MSC Amalfi carrying containers sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while four ships namely Seamax Bridgeport, The Black Smith, IVS Hayakita and Glory Harvest carrying containers, bitumen, coal and LPG respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, bitumen, rice, coal, chemical, canola, petroleum gas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty six vessels viz. MSC Pina, SN Harmony, Kava Perdika, Star Aquarius, SBI Gemini, New Spirit, GW Elent, Hamburg Eagle, African Term, Best Harmony, Bhairavi, Wmmaris-2, Popi-S, Bregaglia, Tomson Gas, Gas Amazon, Epic Bermuda, Gas Athena, Marangas Vergina, Jupiter Ace, CT Frontier, Atlantic Pride, Silver Millie, Silver Ebalina, Maritime Suzanne and Horizon carrying containers, coal, wheat, cement, canola, LPG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were six ships viz. MSC Pina, Maersk Denver, Kaya Perdica, Bhairavi, Marangas Vergina and FPMCP Ideal carrying containers, coal, chemical, LNG and gas oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There are two ships namely Maersk Denver and FPMCP Ideal carrying containers and gas oil respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while another ship namely MOL Globe carrying containers is due to arrive on Wednesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020