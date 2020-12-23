President to chair meeting on national measures for women rights' protection on Wednesday

AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
APP 23 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi will preside over a meeting on national measures for the protection of women rights at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The meeting will review proposals for the promotion of economic, social and legal independence of women.

It will deliberate on the issues of women’s inheritance rights, economic independence, access to education and health facilities, the role of women in media environment and its effects on them.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Law Dr. Farogh Naseem, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar, Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bukhari and State Bank Governor Reza Baqir will speak on the occasion.

